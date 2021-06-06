Person shot dead after resident interrupts possible burglary in progress

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Police in Peoria say a possible burglary suspect was shot and killed early Sunday morning after someone encountered an intruder at their home.

At around 1 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 2800 block of West Gilbert.

Officers say they found a person on the ground in the backyard of a house with apparent gunshot wounds. They began life-saving measures on that person, however, they died at the scene.

Investigators say they believe the resident came home and may have interrupted a burglary in progress. When the resident confronted the intruder, shots were fired, police say.

The Peoria County Coroner responded to the scene. The identity of the deceased has not been released.

Police say the resident of the home was taken to the Peoria Police Department Criminal Investigations Division for an interview.

Detectives say the shooting is under investigation and the case will be forwarded to the State’s Attorney’s office to review for potential charges. No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the incident, or camera footage that could help the investigation, to contact Detective Clint Rezac with the Peoria Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (309) 494-8364 or CrimeStoppers anonymously at (309) 673-9000.