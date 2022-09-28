SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was hurt in a shooting at his home Tuesday night.

The shooting happened on Glenwood Avenue near Lenox Avenue. Officials said responding deputies found a 30-year-old man shot in the hip and had him taken to the hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive.

Deputies learned that the victim was involved in an altercation with a female suspect at the front door who demanded something from him. The victim was unsure of what she wanted and the suspect threatened that she had other people with her. The victim didn’t see anyone else and was turning to run when he was shot.

Officials said the suspect was not found nor was a gun recovered. The suspect was wearing dark clothing and her face was covered.

A 22-year-old woman and her newborn baby were inside the victim’s home when the shooting occurred, but they were not hurt.

Anyone who has information about this shooting is asked to call the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office at 217-753-6666.