Man shot and killed after home invasion

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating a home invasion that left one person dead. It happened in Danville Sunday night near English and Franklin streets.

“It’s been pretty quiet over here. We have nothing. We haven’t heard anything,” says Danville resident Robert.

But that all changed Sunday night when police swarmed his neighborhood.

“It was a mess. Mayhem. A lot of police. Tape from basically both sides from…I think it’s Gilbert all the way down,” he says.

Police say the homeowner had a handgun and shot at several intruders. When police got to the scene, they found 29-year-old Jordan Parrish lying on the ground inside the house. He received medical attention at the scene and was transported to area hospital where he later died.

While officers say Parrish was the one committing a crime, his sister says she knew another side of him.

“The Jordan that maybe other people knew is not the Jordan that we knew,” says Korrina Valdez-Parrish. “He was bright. He was funny.”

She says her brother had a troubled past and was wrapped up with the wrong crowd, but wishes it did not have to come to this.

“He could be a better person because the way he was talking, he was sounding like it. He was sounding like he wanted to get his act together,” says Valdez-Parrish. “No matter what, nobody deserves to die. I mean, if they need to go do their time in society, then they can do that. But ultimately, nobody deserves to die.”

And she thinks the homeowner who shot at her brother might feel the same way. She says he contacted her the same night of the break-in.

“He said I’m so sorry for what happened. I didn’t know. From the bottom of my heart, I apologize,” says Valdez-Parrish.

But Valdez-Parrish says she and her family feel for the homeowner and recognizes the fact that he was the victim of a home invasion.

“We don’t blame him. We don’t hate him because I understand,” she says.