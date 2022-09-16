CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Two men got into an argument, ending with one shot.

Thursday, around 8:20 p.m., Champaign Police went to the intersection of Elm and West Washington Street following reports of a shooting.

Officials report they found a 42-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his hand.

Law enforcement officials said 35-year-old David Herrera shot the 42-year-old man. He then ran away from the police. Officers captured him a few moments later and arrested him.

Officials charged Herrera with aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and aggravated domestic battery. Officials said they found a gun on Herrera at the time of his arrest.

Officials stress that even though they arrested Herrera, the investigation is ongoing. CPD asks that anyone with surveillance footage nearby contact them at 217-351-4545. You may also submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com, or the P3 mobile tips app.