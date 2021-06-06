Man seriously hurt in motorcycle crash

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 57-year-old Toledo man was hospitalized after crashing his Harley Davidson motorcycle Saturday morning in Cumberland County.

A press release from Illinois State Police says it happened before 10:30 a.m. near county roads 500 East and 300 North. That’s over 3 miles north of Montrose.

Troopers say Johnny Murray, of Toledo, was heading north on County Road 500 East when he lost control of his motorcycle. His bike then started to skid and flipped over.

Police say he was airlifted to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries. They also ticketed him for failure to slow down to avoid an accident.