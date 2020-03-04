Man sentenced to two years for unlawful use of weapon

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A man accused of killing another was sentenced to two years in prison for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Deonta Merriweather was accused of shooting Ernest Wren in October. Police said it happened near King and Van Dyke Streets.

Merriweather was sentenced this week. Macon County State’s Attorney Jay Scott said he was arrested for first degree murder, but there was not enough evidence to make a formal murder charge. He was instead charged and convicted for aggravated unlawful use of weapon.