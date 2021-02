CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 27-year-old New York man was sentenced to 30 months of probation after admitting to holding a man against his will.

Felipe DeJesus Guevara Sanchez pleaded guilty Friday to unlawful restraint. This comes after officers said they were investigating a kidnapping from Mexico. That happened on October 30, 2020.

In addition to probation, public records show he was sentenced to 120 days in jail with credit for time already served.