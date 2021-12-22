Man sentenced to probation for unlawful restraint of ex-girlfriend

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man will be on probation for 30 months after admitting in court to holding his ex-girlfriend against her will.



21-year-old Shemar Harris this week pleaded guilty to aggravated unlawful restraint. In exchange, prosecutors dismissed other charges, including some that claimed Harris sexually assaulted the victim. Champaign County Assistant State’s Attorney Tim Sullivan said the victim later went back on her claim that Harris raped her.

Prosecutors earlier laid out the evidence, saying on Saturday, November 6, police were called to an apartment on Colleen Drive in Champaign. The female victim told police she had broken up with Harris around a month ago, but when she came home on Friday night, Harris was there. Prosecutors said Harris would not let the woman leave, but she was eventually able to call police.