Man sentenced to probation for sexual abuse

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A man accused of sexually abusing a teenager will serve two years of probation.

The Vermilion County State’s Attorney says David Woodrow plead guilty to aggravated criminal sexual abuse Tuesday morning. This comes after Woodrow was accused of touching the boy in 2011. The state’s attorney says they got to know each other through a theater and opera company.

They reportedly got so close, the teen’s parents occasionally let Woodrow pull the victim out of school. That’s when authorities think the abuse happened.

In addition to probation, he will have to undergo sex offender counseling and be a registered sex offender for life. He will not be allowed to have contact with the victim or anyone under 18 without the presence of a parent/guardian. He was also credited with serving two days in jail.