URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A 43-year-old man was sentenced to 2 years of probation for aggravated battery in relation to a fight that left one man with a gunshot wound in 2021.

Ramesh Hill was given credit for the time that he has served behind bars, which were 233 days.

On August 8, 2021, police officers were dispatched to a location on Romine Street at around 1:15 a.m. in response to multiple reports of shots fired. When police arrived at the scene, they found evidence of a shooting but no victim. Later, a man arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound in his thigh.

Officers said they determined the shooting happened after a fight broke out on Tremont Street. They arrested Hill an hour after the shooting occurred.