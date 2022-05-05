SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 51-year-old man was recently sentenced to life in prison because of charges stemmed from a 2018 shooting and charges that he has had before the shooting.

On November 17, 2021, Dwayne K. Taylor of Springfield was found guilty of aggravated battery with a firearm, armed habitual criminal and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

The charges arose from a shooting that happened on Bradley Court in May, 2018, in Springfield. Taylor was on parole at the time of the offense. Prior to the trial, State’s Attorney Dan Wright filed a notice of his intent to seek a mandatory natural life sentence pursuant to the Illinois Habitual Criminal Law.

Taylor’s adult criminal history includes the following (prior to the 2018 shooting):

– Robbery (1990, Cook County)

– Armed robbery (1992, Cook County)

– Various drug convictions between 1996 and 2004 in Cook County

– Armed robbery (2005, Cook County)

– Possession of a controlled substance (2016, Sangamon County)

Officials said Taylor has served various sentences in the Department of Corrections prior to the 2018 shooting.

During the trial, the State’s Attorney’s office presented a series of telephone calls made by Taylor from prison, requesting various third parties to take steps on the outside to influence witnesses.

The victim did not testify at the trial.

As a result of Taylor’s criminal history, he was sentenced to life in prison.

State’s Attorney Dan Wright stated, “The Defendant’s life of crime will end in prison. He is a perfect example of the critical need to preserve the ability of law enforcement to remove violent criminals from our communities and detain them behind bars where they cannot harm law-abiding citizens.”