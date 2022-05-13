SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was sentenced to prison after helping another man hide the body of a 72-year-old woman in 2021.

Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke said Thomas M. Miller was sentenced to a maximum of 24 years in prison for the offenses of concealment of homicidal death and possession of a converted vehicle, in relation to the homicide of 72-year-old Sherry Hubbart of Shelbyville.

Officials said Miller faced a maximum extended term sentence of 24 years because Hubbart was 60 years of age or older at the time of the commission of the offenses.

In addition, Miller was sentenced to three years in prison for the offense of aggravated battery. This charge was a result of Miller hitting a male inmate in the head on April 24.

All three sentences must be served one after the other.

Sherry Hubbartt’s family reported her missing on April 17, 2021 after personal items were discovered in her home while she and her 2009 Chevy Impala were missing. Family members said they suspected Clayton Anderson, Hubbartt’s grandson, of being involved in her disappearance.

After conducting an investigation, law enforcement discovered that Hubbartt’s debit card was used in Missouri, Kansas, Colorado and Utah following her disappearance. On the evening of April 17, 2021, Nevada Highway Patrol located Hubbartt’s vehicle after receiving a complaint of occupants shooting at traveling vehicles. Nevada Highway Patrol and Las Vegas Metro Police pursued the vehicle in a lengthy and high-speed chase through the Las Vegas Strip, resulting in a crash on an interstate highway. Hubbartt’s grandson, Clayton Anderson, was identified as the driver and Miller as the passenger. BB guns were located in the vehicle.

Miller confessed the next day to Las Vegas Metro Police detectives, stating that he was present at Hubbartt’s home on April 16, 2021 with Anderson when an argument between Hubbartt and Anderson ensued. During the argument, Anderson pushed Hubbartt to the ground and strangled her to death. Miller confessed to assisting Anderson to conceal Hubbartt’s body by hiding her in a bedroom closet and covering her with pillows and blankets. Anderson and Miller then fled with Hubbartt’s debit card and her vehicle.

The Illinois State Police searched Hubbartt’s home following Miller’s confession and located her body in the closet that Miller described.

Anderson subsequently confessed and pled guilty to her murder. He is serving a life sentence and is currently housed at Menard Correctional Center.

A family member of Sherry Hubbartt read an emotional victim impact statement at Miller’s sentencing hearing and vividly described the never-ending pain and suffering endured by Hubbart’s family as a result of her death. Miller was granted permission to address the family and stated, “I am deeply sorry for the pain I have caused.”

This case was investigated by the Illinois State Police, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the Decatur Police Department, the Nevada Highway Patrol and the Las Vegas Metro Police.