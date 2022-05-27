CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 22-year-old man was recently sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to shooting a minor.

Christian County State’s Attorney Wes Poggenpohl announced Thursday that Jacob R. Mariacher was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Mariacher pleaded guilty to the Class X offense of aggravated battery with a firearm on April 8. The charge stemmed from an incident that happened near 200 North Road and 2350 East Road in Pana in 2021. Mariacher shot a minor in the face and the bullet struck the victim just about the corner of the mouth and traveled along the jaw where it became lodged, according to officials.

Mariacher must serve 85% of his sentence.