DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was recently sentenced to 55 years in prison for first degree murder in relation to the death of Shemilah Sanders in 2020.

Decatur Police went to a location near the Garfield underpass in response to a report of a shooting with injuries on June 6, 2020. When they arrived at the reported location, they found Sanders with a gunshot wound in the neck. She died on June 9, 2020, according to the Macon County coroner.

Two men were arrested in connection the shooting. They were Lavanski Folks and Paul Folks.

Paul Folks was sentenced to 55 years in prison and three years of probation.

Police said Lavanski Folks was arrested in connection with the incident but not for shooting Sanders.