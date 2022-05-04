SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A 35-year-old man from Springfield was recently sentenced to nine years in prison for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of mixtures or substances containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.

According to court documents, Robert E. Collins was found in possession of approximately 504 ecstasy pills containing methamphetamine during a traffic stop in Decatur, Illinois, on August 3, 2017. Police also found around $8,500 on Collins at that time.

At the sentencing hearing, U.S. District Judge Sue E. Myerscough found that a sentencing enhancement for obstructing justice applied in relation to Collins’s flight from a later traffic stop in Sangamon County during which the United States Marshals Service attempted to take Collins into custody on an outstanding arrest warrant. Collins sped away from the traffic stop in a vehicle, dragging two United States Marshals with him. One of the Marshals remained on the running board for several hundred yards before Collins slowed down, allowing the Marshal to jump off safely.

Officials said Collins was indicted in March 2018 and pleaded guilty in November 2021.