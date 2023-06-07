DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A man will spend the next 10 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a domestic violence incident in Hoopeston last year.

Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said in a press release that Skyler Burke pleaded guilty to two felonies: intimidation (Class 3) and domestic battery (Class 4). He was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the intimidation charge and three years for the domestic battery charge, sentences he will serve concurrently.

The charges stemmed from a domestic incident on Dec. 23, 2022. Lacy said that on that date, Burke got into an argument with the mother of his children, possibly over diverging romantic interests. The argument then turned physical, during which Lacy said Burke made threats of violence toward the victim and threatened to escalate to even more violence, possibly deadly, if the police were contacted.

Hoopeston Police were contacted nonetheless and when they arrived, Lacy said officers saw Burke holding the victim against her will. The victim was able to get away from Burke and officers arrested him, during which Lacy said Buke threatened revenge against the victim.

In her press release, Lacy expressed her appreciation for the courage the victim and her family displayed in this case, as well as her family’s prompt reporting of Bruke’s crimes. Lacy also thanked the Hoopeston Police Department for their efforts in ensuring Burke will spend time behind bars.

Once released from prison, Burke will spend an additional four years on parole.