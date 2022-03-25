VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A man has recently been sentenced to prison for a beating and sexual assault of his estranged wife in 2018.

Darran Monroe, formerly of Rantoul, was sentenced Friday by Vermilion County Circuit Judge Charles Hall to 31 years in prison for the offenses of aggravated criminal sexual assault and aggravated domestic battery. The sentence mandates that Monroe serve 25 years for the rape conviction and then serve a consecutive 6-year sentence for the battery offense. All of the 31 years must be served at 85%. Once released from prison, Monroe will be on Mandatory Supervised Release for a minimum period of four years up to his natural life.

Upon completion of his prison sentence, Monroe is required to register as a Sex Offender pursuant to the Illinois Sex Offender Registration Act.

After a two-day trial in January, a Vermilion County Jury found Monroe guilty of his crimes after hearing evidence from the victim, who described in detail the horrific events of December 17, 2018. The victim said on this date, Monroe entered the victim’s home, beat her about the body, strangled her, made her remove her clothes and forced her to have sex with him. The victim told the jury that during the attack, she sustained a broken orbital bone, a fractured nose, a laceration to her head, two black eyes, a concussion and injuries to her neck and body.

After completing a sexual assault examination, forensic evidence was collected. In addition to the victim’s identification, DNA corroborated that Monroe was the offender.

At the sentencing hearing, the victim stated, “I really don’t want anything from anyone, other than to have my safety back, if that is possible.”

Judge Hall, in pronouncing Monroe’s sentence, emphasized not only the physical harm that Monroe caused but also the psychological harm sustained by the victim.

“We commend the bravery of the victim in this case to face her perpetrator and ensure that he does not hurt another person in our community,” said State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy.