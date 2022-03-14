SHELBY COUNTY (WCIA) — A 49-year-old man was recently sentenced to 14 years in prison for the offenses of armed violence and residential burglary, said officials.

According to Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke, Michael P. Jackson was arrested by Shelbyville Police on December 14, 2020 after they responded to a “burglary in progress” call at a Meadow View Court address.

Police said the resident returned home and observed an unfamiliar vehicle with Jackson seated in it. The person reported that a speaker from inside their house was sitting on the floorboard by Jackson’s feet together with $85. Officers searched the house and saw the matching speaker inside the home and a DVD and computer monitor that had been unplugged and placed near the door. The resident also confirmed that U.S. currency was missing as well.

Jackson admitted to police that he located a spare key to the house and used it to gain access. Jackson was arrested again on November 28, 2021 by the Shelbyville Police Department. Officers, knowing that Jackson had a revoked driver’s license, stopped a GMC pickup truck he drove on West Main and Pine Street. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of two dual-edged six-inch knives affixed to a mechanism similar to brass knuckles. In addition, two knives with 10 and 12 inch blades were located near the driver’s seat, within arm’s reach of Jackson.

Jackson has a 2014 Shelby County Burglary conviction for which he served 60 days in the Shelby County Jail. He also served 4 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections from an Effingham County forgery case in 2010.