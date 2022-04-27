VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A man has recently been sentenced to 40 years in prison for first degree murder and aggravated battery.

Percy Freeman was found guilty of these charges in May 2021. At trial, prosecutors presented evidence through Danville Police Officers and independent witnesses that on April 24, 2019, Freeman, along with other individuals, tracked Roosevelt Anderson through the Fair Oaks housing complex. When Freeman and his group captured Anderson, they struck him with their fists, pistol whipped him and then shot him one time in the head.

Vital evidence in the case was surveillance video obtained from the Vermilion County Housing Authority that captured the attack.

Freeman’s sentence shall be served at 100 percent and will be followed by three years of mandatory supervised release. Upon his release from imprisonment, Freeman will be required to register as a murderer pursuant to the Illinois Murderer and Violent Offender Against Youth Registration Act.