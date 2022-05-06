VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was sentenced to 25 years in prison after he forced his entry to his estranged wife’s house, hit her and her family with a bat.

On March 9, Donald Langston was found guilty of six counts of home invasion and two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. On this date, a Vermilion County Jury heard evidence that on February 7, 2020, Langston went to his estranged wife’s new house armed with a bat and a bb gun, forced his way in and attacked her and her family.

It was reported that Langston struck his estranged wife in the head with the bat. He also hit other people who were inside the house. These people suffered injuries to the head and body. Langston then chased his estranged wife out of her home and attacked her again. He fled when police arrived at the scene.

Langston was sentenced to 20 years in prison on the counts of home invasion. He must serve the sentence at 85 percent. He was also sentenced to five years in prison on the counts of aggravated battery. The five-year sentence must be served consecutive to the home-invasion sentence and is to be served at 50 percent.