Man sentenced to over 9 years in prison for armed robbery

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A 21-year-old Danville man is being punished with a 9.5-year prison sentence for robbing a Casey’s General Store while armed with a gun.

A press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Central District of Illinois, says Courtland Rowell, Jr. was issued the sentence before Judge Colin Bruce.

Prosecutors say the man is being punished with 30 months in prison for obstructing commerce by robbery, plus another 84 months for showing a gun while committing a violent crime. Both sentences will be served consecutively, and Rowell was ordered to pay restitution to the robbery victim.

The release says the robbery happened in the late-night hours of June 3, 2019, at Casey’s on East Voorhees Street at North Bowman Avenue in Danville.

Prosecutors say Rowell and another suspect went into the store wearing masks and dark clothing. They add Rowell was holding a firearm as he demanded employees to comply, while his partner cleared out the cash register.

Police say they responded as the robbery was in progress and arrested Rowell as he fled the scene.

Prosecutors say charges are still pending in federal court against another suspect involved in this case.

Rowell pled guilty to the charges on March 18. Danville Police, Vermilion County Sheriff’s deputies, and the Vermilion County State’s Attorney assisted with the investigation and prosecution.