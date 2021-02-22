Man sentenced to over 28 years in prison for child sex crimes

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A Georgetown man was sentenced to more than 28 years in prison for his role in sex crimes that involved two minors.

On Monday, 38-year-old Ian Dukes was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge Sara L. Darrow. Department of Justice officials said the sentence also included 15 years of supervised release after his prison term.

In a news release, officials said that in August 2020, Dukes pled guilty to “attempted enticement of a minor, under age 18, to engage in sexual activity in July 2019; attempted sexual exploitation of the same minor; enticement of a second minor; sex trafficking of children; and receiving child pornography of a second minor.”

They also stated 43-year-old Julie Snyder, of Urbana, was also charged for attempted enticement of a minor. She pled guilty in November 2020. She is expected to be sentenced on April 28.