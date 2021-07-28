Man sentenced to over 24 years in prison for drug/gun possession

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man will spend over 24 years in prison for drug and gun possession.

In a news release, U.S. Department of Justice officials said 41-year-old Quintez Turner was sentenced for drug-trafficking, possessing heroin with intent to distribute and possessing a gun as a convicted felon.

“At the sentencing hearing, U.S. District Court Judge Colin S. Bruce found Turner’s extensive criminal history appropriately led to him being classified as a career offender.”

Turner pled guilty to all charged offenses.