Man sentenced to over 22 years for child exploitation and child pornography

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A Decatur man was sentenced to 22-and-a-half years in prison by a U.S. District Judge for child sexual exploitation and child pornography.

Officials said 47-year-old Emmett J. Rogers plead guilty in December 2019 to exploiting a minor in October 2019 to “engage in sexually explicit conduct and produce images of the conduct.” He also admitted to transporting and having child pornography in his possession.

An affidavit said Rogers was identified thorough cybertips sent by Google to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. He was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in June 2019. He will be transferred to the federal Bureau of Prisons to serve 22 years and six months.