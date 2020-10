VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A man who murdered a woman more than 40 years ago will soon walk free.

Danny Lillard beat Mary Huffman to death in Danville back in 1976. He was sentenced to more than 100 years in prison without parole.

But a few weeks ago, the Illinois Prisoner Review Board changed that. They voted 10-3 for his release.

Huffman’s family has fought year after year against it. Her daughter said it was hard to come to terms with this outcome, but she is trying to find peace.