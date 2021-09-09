Man sentenced to nearly five years in prison for manufacturing counterfeit money

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Jared Sapp was sentenced Wednesday to four years and ten months in prison and a $1,000 fine for manufacturing counterfeit money.

Officials said they found counterfeit bills manufactured by the 29-year-old Effingham man in Madison, St. Clair, Effingham counties and Colorado. Many businesses in Effingham reported in 2017 and 2018 that they were paid with counterfeit money that was later traced back to Sapp. He also used counterfeit money to pay for goods on websites such as “letgo.com” and “craigslist.com.”

Police officers found at least 201 counterfeit bills manufactured by Sapp with a total face value of $4,715. Sapp was arrested in April 2020 with two printers and a pile of counterfeit $20s in the trunk of his car, according to officials.