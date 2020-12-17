Man sentenced to more than 3 years for fraud

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials said a Rochester man was sentenced to time in federal prison after operating a sham medical equipment resale business. The scheme caused both businesses and individuals to lose hundreds of thousands of dollars combined, according to court officials.

Related Content Man indicted after operating fraudulent medical supplies business

In a news release, officials said Senior U.S. District Judge Richard Mills sentenced 21-year-old Chase Brown to over three years in prison on Wednesday. “Brown was held accountable for an intended loss of more than $750,000; however, the parties have agreed that for determining restitution, the actual loss and restitution amount is more than $300,00 but less than $750,000.” A hearing to determine the final restitution amount was set for January 19, 2021.

In July, Brown pleaded guilty to setting up a business called “Midwest Surgical, LLC” in May 2019 to buy and resell medical equipment. “Government evidence established that the business did not operate legitimately and was used to perpetuate the scheme.” Officials said this happened to multiple people in multiple states.

The judge also mentioned Brown committed the crime while on probation for another crime in Sangamon County. “The government cited examples of Brown’s brazen fraud including stealing a friend’s credit card information and using credit card from another victim to pay for a Jeep, a Springfield bar bill, payment to a Springfield car firm, and to purchase a second vehicle for a friend.” They said he also defrauded a teenager out of $14,000 that he had been saving to buy his first car.