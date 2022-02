DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was sentenced to 106 years in prison and 9 years of probation for the murder of Justin Daubaris, public court records stated.

According to the Vermilion County State’s Attorney, in 2019, 18-year-old Lamont Davis was involved in a shooting that resulted in the death of 20-year-old Justin Daubaris.

Davis was found guilty of murder and home invasion in October 2021. He admitted to shooting and killing Daubaris.