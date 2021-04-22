Man sentenced to mandatory natural life in prison after murder of mother and daughter

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA) —

“Its still an emotional thing for him. To lose your only child or to lose any child, I think would be tough,” Ed Coyne, Blair Coyne’s uncle, said.

A family still in mourning a year after their family members were murdered, may finally be getting some closure. Jonathon Perry will spend the rest of his life in prison for killing his girlfriend and her daughter.

There were tears in the courtroom today after Perry was sentenced. Family said this was a long, emotional year.

“I think there’s a little bit of relief,” Ed Coyne said.

That’s because Jonathon Perry was sentenced at the Champaign County Courthouse to mandatory natural life in prison. He killed Kimberly and Blair Coyne.

“This was a tragedy for this family. They lost two members. They lost a wife and a daughter,” Julia Rietz, Champaign County State’s Attorney, said.

On March 29th last year, the mother and daughter were found shot to death at their St. Joseph home. Perry’s own mother called 9-1-1 on her son after he made comments to her after the shooting. Perry was quickly arrested.

“I’m just praying for both of the families that have been involved in this,” Family friend said.

Perry did have a mental evaluation and doctors cleared him fit to stand trial, where he was found guilty. Now, he has been sentenced for his crimes.

“There is no good time provision, there is no parole, there is no early release,” Rietz said.

Perry said in court that he was disappointed by the lack of evidence and that mandatory natural life isn’t a good sentence for him.

“To not hear any kind of expression of remorse or acceptance of responsibility is frustrating for them,” Rietz said.

The victims’ family is just trying to continue to move forward. Ed Coyne, Blair’s uncle, says its been tough for the entire family, but mostly for his brother.

“My brother’s had a really, really hard time. Its his only child. Blair was his only child. He still loved Kim tremendously,” Ed Coyne said.

They hope they can continue moving forward, even though that does not replace the loss in their hearts.

“He’s just had a really rough year, and I think today was just a little bit of closure,” Ed Coyne said.

Perry was found guilty on two counts of first degree murder. The law requires mandatory natural life for more than one count of murder.