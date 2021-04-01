Man sentenced to life in prison for sexually assaulting two children

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A former Danville man will serve a life sentence in prison after pleading guilty to predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, prosecutors say.

A press release says 61-year-old Travis Vannote was facing life in prison because he committed that crime against two victims.

Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy says predatory criminal sexual assault is a Class X felony that carries a penalty of 6-60 years in state prison.

During Vannote’s plea hearing, the release says, the Vermilion County Court heard evidence that the man was related to the victims through a marriage.

Vannote was sentenced Thursday in Vermilion County court.

The release says that the man touched his genitals with the mouths of two children under the age of 13 for the purpose of sexual gratification.

Prosecutors say the first offense took place in 2012 and the second happened in 2014.

“Sexual predators in our community who prey on our most vulnerable children will be held accountable. This defendant was brought to justice with the cooperation of the brave victims and he now will never be able to hurt another child.” State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy

Lacy thanked the Danville Police Department for investigating the case.