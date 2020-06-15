Man sentenced to life in prison for gang violence, murder

PEORIA, Ill. (WCIA) — A U.S. District judge sentenced a man to life plus 10 years in prison for his role in a street gang known at “Bomb Squad.”

Officials said the gang “operated as a criminal enterprise to commit murder and engage in gun violence in Peoria for years.”

26-year-old Eugene Haywood and 12 other fellow gang members were convicted in December 2019 of participating in racketeering conspiracy. Haywood was also convicted for the 2013 murders of Eric Brown, Jr. and Tyrann Chester.

In Brown’s murder, officials said a jury found Haywood shot the gun that killed him. “Haywood felt that he had been ‘disrespected’ by rival gang members on June 24, 2013, and later that day, he fired multiple shots at Brown.” He later died at the hospital.

Officials said Haywood was one of three men whom officers saw running from a car in which Chester was a passenger. Chester had been shot in the head and died on the scene.

The federal racketeering conspiracy charge Haywood and fellow gang members are convicted of fall under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO). Officials said the jury found that from 2013 to present, Bomb Squad members and associates engaged in acts of violence to protect themselves from rival gangs and to protect their reputation.