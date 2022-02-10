SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 22-year-old man was sentenced to eight years in prison on Wednesday for stealing a pickup truck and battering a police officer.

Dalton Maness was previously found guilty of stealing a GMC pickup truck in Shelbyville on Oct. 24, 2021, which he subsequently crashed into the living room of a house on First Street. The house suffered significant structural damage as a result.

When officers arrived, they found the truck unoccupied, but Maness was walking nearby. When Shelbyville police officers and Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies attempted to detain him pending further investigation, Maness physically resisted, spitting on and injuring an officer. Two deputies were also hurt in the altercation, one of whom required medical attention.

In addition to the prison sentence, Maness was ordered to pay $91,555 to the homeowners whose house he crashed into.

Maness was previously convicted of Aggravated Battery to a Shelbyville police officer in 2019, for which he served two years of probation. This prior conviction made him eligible for an extended prison sentence. The normal sentence range for Aggravated Battery to a Police Officer is three to seven years in prison.

Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke said the length of the sentence is justified because the homeowners could have been seriously hurt or killed had they were sitting in the living room when Maness crashed into it.

She also praised the law enforcement officers who arrested Maness, saying “the prompt response and diligent efforts displayed by the officers involved resulted in justice for the innocent people who were victimized in this case.”

Maness, who has been imprisoned in the Shelby County Jail since his arrest, will be transferred to the Illinois Department of Corrections.