Man sentenced to 9 years in prison for deadly hit-and-run

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – Christopher Castelli was sentenced to nine years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to hitting a woman with his car and causing her death.

According to the Decatur Police Department, the 33-year-old man was arrested on November 3 for a deadly hit-and-run that happened on October 30. Police said the victim was 27-year-old Alisha Gordon. She was hit by Castelli’s car on Kent Avenue near Belaire Court.

Court record show Castelli was charged with reckless homicide but he pled not guilty on December 2.

On July 8, Castelli returned to court and took a partial plea agreement. The police then provided more surveillance video of the crime scene.

Castelli was sentenced to nine years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. That will also be followed by one year of parole.