DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Decatur will spend the next 80 years in prison after he was found guilty of shooting at a Decatur police officer during a foot chase last year.

Joseph Williams, 24, was convicted last month on attempted murder and several other charges. A jury determined that from the evidence presented that on Jan. 8, 2022, Williams fled from a traffic stop and fired a shot at pursuing officer Stephanie Vail.

The bullet itself missed Vail but hit a pole and fragmented. The bullet fragments hit Vail in the face and shoulder, causing her to fall to the ground and break off the chase. Another officer took her to the hospital, where she was treated and released.

Williams was later arrested and a gun with an extended magazine was recovered. Police said the gun malfunctioned when he fired at Vail and only one bullet was fired. Had the gun not malfunctioned, he could have fired all of his remaining bullets in a single trigger pull.

“This incident is yet again a harsh reminder of the danger police officers face on a daily basis as they work hard to make our community safe,” Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel said at the time.