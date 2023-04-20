ATHENS, Ill. (WCIA) — A Menard County man was sentenced last Friday to 60 years in prison for killing his neighbor almost two years ago. At his age, the sentence is effectively life in prison.

Randy Wasilewski, 71, was found guilty two months earlier on Feb. 17 of first-degree murder with “firearm enhancement,” or the use of a gun to commit a crime. Court records indicate it took the jury only three-and-a-half hours of deliberation to reach this verdict.

The jury found that the prosecution had proven Wasilewski shot 42-year-old Corey Markey in Athens on May, 27, 2021, which led to Markey’s death a week later. Investigators determined the two were involved in a dispute that ended with the deadly shooting.

Menard County State’s Attorney Gabe Grosboll said the first-degree murder conviction resulted in a 35-year sentence for Wasilewski. The additional 25 years stem from his use of a gun to commit the murder.