DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for the shooting death of Marcqui Apholone.

On November 9, 2018, Decatur officers were called to a shooting near Nelson Park. Dante Wade was arrested November 19 on a warrant in connection to Apholone’s death.

Wade was found guilty of the crime in August.

Wade is being credited for the time he served from November 26, 2018 to October 6, 2020.