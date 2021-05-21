Man sentenced to 6 years in IDOC for arson

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County state’s attorney said a man was sentenced to six years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for arson.

In a news release, State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said Michael Vermilion was accused of placing toilet paper on a shelf with charcoal and setting them on fire. She said that happened on October 27, 2019 at Ruler Foods on North Griffin Street. She also said there was security video that showed it happen.

Lacy said that once people saw the fire, Vermilion tried to steal money from the register.

Vermilion told officers he started the fire to create a distraction.

In addition to his IDOC sentence, Vermilion will have to serve two years of parole as well as pay restitution.