Man sentenced to 50 years in prison for murder

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 21-year-old Danville man will be spending decades in prison for killing another city man almost three years ago.

A press release from Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul says Dyontae Bright was sentenced to 50 years in prison before Vermilion County Judge Nancy Fahey.

WCIA reported in March that Bright was convicted of first-degree murder for shooting and killing Albert Gardener, 23, on June 16, 2018.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. at the Untouchables Motorcycle Club in Danville. Prosecutors say Bright fled the scene and was later arrested in Indianapolis.

The state Attorney’s General’s office prosecuted the case with assistance from the office of Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy.

“This sentence sends a strong message to our community that gun violence will not be tolerated,” says Lacy in the press release.

“Thank you to Attorney General Kwame Raoul and his staff for their dedication in fighting violent crime. Our continued partnership in battling violent crime has been as asset to our community.”

“Communities throughout Illinois are impacted by gun violence, and I am committed to working with local law enforcement to ensure that perpetrators are held accountable,” says Raoul. “I appreciate the Vermilion County State’s Attorney’s support throughout this case, and I will continue to use my office’s resources to collaborate with state and local law enforcement to protect residents from violent crimes.”

Assistant Attorneys General Haley Bookhout and Mike Falagario handled the case for Raoul’s Criminal Prosecutions and Trials Assistance Bureau.