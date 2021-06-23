Man sentenced to 50 years in prison for murder at Decatur restaurant

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A 22-year-old Decatur man will spend decades in prison for killing an 18-year-old boy at a restaurant over two years ago.

Matthew A. Anderson Jr. was sentenced to 50 years in prison for murder before Associate Judge James R. Coryell.

WCIA reported the man killed 18-year-old Curtis Hariston at Long John Silvers in 2019. A jury found Anderson guilty of the crime last month.

Prosecutors presented video evidence in court that showed Anderson going into a bathroom and pulling out an object.