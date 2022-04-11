URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Mattoon was sentenced to 38 years in federal prison on Monday for enticement and sex trafficking of a minor, as well as receiving and possessing of child pornography.

Court documents established that in September 2020, Christopher Ohm, 35, arranged a meeting for sexual activity with a 13-year-old minor through the dating app Grindr, offering money if the minor agreed. The minor escaped Ohm’s vehicle and law enforcement arrested him when he attempted to meet the minor again.

A review of Ohm’s phone uncovered a previous attempt to meet with a 15-year-old minor two months earlier through Grindr. In addition, officers found a tablet Ohm dropped that contained thousands of images and videos of child pornography.

Ohm pleaded guilty to a seven-count indictment against him in October 2021 and was sentenced to 36 years and eight months imprisonment for those crimes. An additional 18 months were added to Ohm’s sentence because at the time of his arrest, he was on parole for a 2012 transportation of child pornography conviction. After release, Ohm will be on parole for the remainder of his life.

“Offenders who repeatedly victimize children have shown by their actions that are unwilling or unable to conform to the bounds of the law, and today’s sentence reflects the need to remove dangerous child sex offenders from the community,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Elly M. Peirson. “We appreciate the swift attention that our law partners gave to the investigation of this recidivist offender.”