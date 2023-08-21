DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for a murder that happened in Danville more than four years ago.

Jaqueline Lacy, the Vermilion County State’s Attorney, said in a statement that Jimmie Rodgers recently pleaded guilty to charges of first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. By pleading guilty, he admitted in court to shooting and killing William Banks the morning of Jan. 12, 2019.

Using video evidence collected from Green Meadows Apartments (now called The Grove), Danville Police determined that Rodgers went from the apartment leased by the mother of his child to 1610 Edgewood Drive. He began banging on the door of an apartment and was let in.

Rodgers, Lacy said, went into the back room of the apartment and found his ex-girlfriend and Banks, the latter of whom he shot and killed.

Danville Police determined that after killing Banks, Rodgers went to his mother’s apartment on nearby Moore Street and drove away in her car. Authorities almost immediately identified him as a suspect and issued a warrant for his arrest two days later.

Rodgers remained on the run for a year before the U.S. Marshals caught him in Merillville, Ind. on Feb. 27, 2020.

Two people spoke at Rodgers’ sentencing to give victim impact statements: Banks’ mother and a witness to the shooting. Lacy thanked them for their cooperation throughout the investigation and court process.

“The safety of our community depends on those who bravely come forward and work with law enforcement and the State’s Attorney’s office so that we may all join together to stop violent criminals,” Lacy said.

Rodgers will be required to serve 100% of his sentence, followed by three years of mandatory parole.