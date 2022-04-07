SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced Wednesday that a 39-year-old man pleaded guilty to one count of armed violence and one count of armed habitual criminal.

Officials said James C. Anderson will serve the maximum 30-year sentence for the armed violence charge, which involved the possession of more than 100 grams of methamphetamine, and will serve a concurrent 12 year sentence for the armed habitual criminal charge, a truth-in-sentencing offense that requires 85% of the sentence to be served. No day for day good time credit applies in truth-in-sentencing offenses.

On August 29, 2020, Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies attempted to stop Anderson’s vehicle. Anderson turned northbound onto 800 East Road and then accelerated west-bound onto 1300 North Road when a sheriff’s deputy activated his lights and siren. During the pursuit, the vehicle locked its breaks, spun out and then drove at the sheriff’s deputy who was pursuing him. Anderson then drove back onto Route 16, traveling northbound at a speed of about 80 miles per hour, leaving the roadway at one point with the vehicle on two wheels. Anderson ultimately lost control of the vehicle and struck a fence and a building in the area of Olive and Vine Streets in Shelbyville. Anderson, another man and a woman then fled on foot with Deputy David Myers and Canine Hektor pursuing. Anderson ran to an area of tall weeds, was engaged by the canine and taken to the ground.

A subsequent search of Anderson’s vehicle led to the discovery of two loaded pistols, one a stolen 9mm and the other a 40 caliber pistol with 14 rounds in the magazine. Deputies also found and seized 182.6 grams of methamphetamine from the vehicle.

Anderson served an 8-year prison sentence in 2015 for the offense of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and a 9-year prison sentence in 2009 for the offense of burglary.