Man sentenced to 30 years in federal prison on child sexual exploitation and pornography charges

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — A Hoopeston man was sentenced to 30 years in prison Monday for sexually exploiting a child, according to court officials.

In a news release, officials said 27-year-old Dalton M.C. Burmeister was sentenced on sexual exploitation and child pornography trafficking charges. He was arrested for exploiting children under six years old to engage in sexual activity. He would then create images of that conduct and trafficked child pornography to another person, according to an affidavit.

“During the sentencing hearing, Senior U.S. District Judge Michael M. Mihm commented on the egregiousness of Burmeister’s conduct, citing the explicit text messages he had sent regarding ‘vulnerable’ and ‘trusting’ children in his care,” said officials. “The judge said that the production of sexually explicit images of these young children was ‘bad enough’ and stated that Burmeister had caused even more harm by sharing the images.”

Burmeister’s 30-year sentence will be followed by 15 years of parole.