Man sentenced to 28 years for exposing himself and touching child

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County state’s attorney said a 62-year-old man was sentenced to almost 30 years in prison for exposing himself to a child.

In a news release, State’s Attorney Dan Wright said Associate Circuit Judge Rudolph Braud sentenced James L Berry to 28 years on Friday. This comes after a jury found Berry guilty in November of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, sexual exploitation of a child under 13 and possession of a control substance (less than 15 grams of a substance containing cocaine).

Wright said the jury found Berry guilty of knowing touching the victim’s chest and exposing himself “for the purpose of sexual arousal or gratification.”

According to Wright, Berry faces a maximum potential sentence of 30 years. Upon his release from prison, Berry would be required to serve three years of mandatory supervised release. He will also have to register himself as a sexual predator for the rest of his life.

“Every child deserves a safe and secure environment free from abuse of any kind,” said Wright. “The Defendant took advantage of a child for his own sexual arousal. Such depraved conduct will not be tolerated in Sangamon County and our community is safer with him behind bars.”