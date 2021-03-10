Man sentenced to 27 years in federal prison on child pornography charges

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A Decatur man was sentenced to 27 years in federal prison for distributing and possessing child pornography.

In a news release, officials said that in addition, 40-year-old Christopher Bailey was ordered to stay on federal supervised release for 15 years following his release. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

“As part of its sentence, the court found that Bailey has engaged in a pattern of sexual abuse based on his prior conviction in 2008, in California, for sexually abusing two children, aged five and six, and continuing child sexual abuse of children aged eight and five,” said officials.

Bailey was arrested July 7, 2020. On October 16, 2020, he pled guilty to two counts of distribution of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.