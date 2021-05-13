Man sentenced to 24 years in prison for sexually assaulting 5-year-old

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A Peoria man will be spending decades in prison for assaulting a young child during a home invasion in Macon County.

Court records show 25-year-old Jarquez A. Hobbs was sentenced Thursday to 24 years in prison. He must serve 85% of his sentence.

The docket shows Hobbs will not be eligible for conditional discharge or probation.

WCIA previously reported that Hobbs was accused of breaking into a home and assaulting a 5-year-old child in August 2019. Police arrested him in December that year.

The records state the man will be placed on mandatory supervised release for a term of 3 years to life following his sentence. He will also have to register as a sexual predator.

A jury found him guilty last month. The records show he was found guilty of home invasion and three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a victim under 13-years-old.