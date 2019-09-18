Man sentenced to 2 years after threatening two students

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is headed to prison after his threats caused two schools to go on lockdown.

On August 16, 2018, 30-year-old Ricardo Holloway threatened a Quality Inn worker along with his two children. Authorities determined Holloway threatened to shoot the victim and his children if he did not pay a prior alleged debt. This caused Durfee Elementary School and MacArthur High School to be put on lockdown until the suspect was in police custody.

Holloway pleaded guilty to making a terrorist threat in April 2019. He now faces two years in prison along with one year of mandatory supervised release.

Holloway was charged with making a terroristic threat and harassment with threat to kill.

