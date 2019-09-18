Man sentenced to 2 years after threatening two students

News

by: Demisha Ramirez

Posted: / Updated:
macon-county-sheriff's-badge_1465398382331.jpg

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is headed to prison after his threats caused two schools to go on lockdown.

On August 16, 2018, 30-year-old Ricardo Holloway threatened a Quality Inn worker along with his two children. Authorities determined Holloway threatened to shoot the victim and his children if he did not pay a prior alleged debt. This caused Durfee Elementary School and MacArthur High School to be put on lockdown until the suspect was in police custody.

Holloway pleaded guilty to making a terrorist threat in April 2019. He now faces two years in prison along with one year of mandatory supervised release.

Holloway was charged with making a terroristic threat and harassment with threat to kill.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sponsored By

ROOFS BY RODGER

Fill out my online form.