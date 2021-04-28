Man sentenced to 17 years in prison for sexually assaulting child

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was sentenced to 17 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child.

Jon Merli pleaded guilty to predatory criminal sexual assault of a child on Tuesday. He was given the 17-year sentence in the Illinois Department of Corrections with credit for time served between February 25 and April 26. Additionally, Merli will have to register as a sexual predator for life and have a 3-year to natural life mandatory release.

This comes after police said Merli assaulted the child over the course of a month. In February, officers said they were contacted by the victim’s family after they found out about the incident. The victim was under 18 years old.

