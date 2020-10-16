Man sentenced to 16 years in prison for second degree murder

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was sentenced to 16 years in jail Thursday for the death of Demetrius Ford.

The shooting happened on July 14, 2019 in the 1400 block of East Hickory. When officers arrived on scene, they said they found Ford dead on the front porch.

Kronterial Bond pleaded guilty to second degree murder, according to Macon County Court documents. He was sentenced to 16 years in prison and was credited for time served from August 28, 2019 to Wednesday. He will have mandatory parole for two years.