Man sentenced to 16 years for sexually assaulting child

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was sentenced to 16 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for sexually assaulting a child.

In a news release, State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said Benny Helms pleaded guilty to predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.

This comes after in November of 2018, Helms moved into the child’s home. “Shortly thereafter, the child reported to her mother that Helms was touching her inappropriately.” During their investigation, authorities learned Helms committed several sexual acts with the child over 3-4 weeks.

“I will continue to do everything in my power to ensure that predators of children are brought to justice and that our children are protected and kept safe,” said the state’s attorney.